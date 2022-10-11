Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway South Carolina will host its first-ever Community Musical Workshop led by Dr. Ronald High, voice teacher, organist, pianist, and retired professor from Benedict College.

The workshop will take place at the church on 1145 Old Windmill Road in Ridgeway on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $15 per person, and lunch and materials will be provided.

Registrants will learn the history behind African-American Hymns and traditions with a special guest, Mr. Donnie Mack of Zion Baptist Church in Columbia.

