Pamela Evette goes up against Tally Parham Casey in Lieutenant Governor Debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, October 11, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Democratic challenger attorney Tally Parham Casey will go head to head in a debate to be the future Lt. Gov of South Carolina.

Evette is an Upstate businesswoman and has served as Gov. Henry McMaster’s Lt. Gov for the past four years.

Casey is an attorney who was the S.C. Air National Guard’s first female fighter pilot and is the pick of Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham.

The debate can be watched live on SCETV, on the channel’s website, and its Facebook page, and also YouTube channel. The debate is being held between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov 8.

