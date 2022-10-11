SkyView
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WBKO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No information has been given on the person’s condition.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

