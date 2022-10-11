Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man faces 20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old Chapin woman last December.

Shane Rogers pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death, and the state dismissed a hit and run charge for the same incident as part of the plea agreement.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Rogers’ plea deal Monday.

The crash happened on December 22, 2021 on U.S. Highway 76 near Wessinger Road near Prosperity.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Rogers struck Karen Snell’s vehicle head-on, and she died on impact.

The Snell family said that justice was served at the Newberry County Courthouse Monday.

Bruce Snell, Karen’s widower, addressed the court prior to sentencing.

“I thank you for your time and your consideration and your grace,” he said, acknowledging Judge Griffith. “This is a very tough time for our family. And I’m just praying that we’re able to get through this. We’ve never had trauma like this in our lives.”

Snell discussed the meaning of the word habit, and said that his wife’s habit, even on the day she died, was serving others.

Snell also said how he believes this case proves a habit or pattern of behavior from Rogers.

Rogers has seven prior DUI convictions.

At the time of the crash, he was driving with a suspended license.

Rogers ran from the scene, and was chased by bloodhounds from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot by deputies at railroad tracks near Ackerman’s Used Parts.

Eighth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel called it one of the “most egregious” cases he has ever seen, given Roger’s record of drunk driving convictions.

Rogers’ blood alcohol, taken five hours after the collision, was two and a half times the legal limit.

Prior to sentencing, Rogers apologized to the Snell family and said that he prays for them each night.

“I’m not looking for forgiveness or anything, but I just want everybody to know that I’m sorry for my actions,” he said. “I know that my actions have caused a great deal of trauma to the defendant’s family and I’m terribly sorry.”

Hayden Snell D’Amelio, Karen’s daughter, got married one month and seven days after the crash.

“My mom never got to see me walk down the aisle, she never zipped up my wedding dress and she heard the words ‘I do,’” she said.

Snell D’Amelio said she wants her mother to be remembered as “one of the strongest, most stubborn, wonderful giving women” that she will ever get to meet.

Karen was a “tireless worker for the Lord,” Bruce said.

Snell’s family says they would like to see South Carolina pass tougher DUI laws that carry harsher penalties than the maximum 25 years in prison currently allowed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.