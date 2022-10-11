SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage
Former Russian official issues warning. (CNN, State Emergency Service, Defense Ministry of...
'Terror is the only thing left' warns former Russian foreign minister
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case