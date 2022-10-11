SkyView
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries.

The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden.

Michael Todd Gray, 51, of Camden, is accused of knocking Horace Junior McLeod, 50, of Camden, unconscious causing him to fall and hit his head on the asphalt in the parking lot, according to deputies.

McLeod was transported to a Richland County hospital with serious head injuries.

Gray was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. His bond was denied by a Kershaw County magistrate.

Deputies said McLeod succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

On Monday, Gray’s charge was upgraded to murder. He is currently being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a new bond hearing.

