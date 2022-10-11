SkyView
Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022, Staley will be on the receiving end of more accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is set to receive the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner in New York.

Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color.

Nearly 80 Black coaches have received pieces of the 2017 winning nets from Staley, and she plans to hand out the 2022 winning nets to Black sports journalists.

On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of more accolades.

