SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members to the hospital Tuesday morning. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in the St. Louis area say a 3-year-old child died in a house fire earlier this week.

KMOV reports the fire broke out Tuesday morning in a neighborhood about 20 minutes outside of downtown St. Louis.

Firefighters said flames appeared from the mobile home’s front windows when they arrived with neighbors attempting to put out the fire.

Fire crews said they were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank those who bravely attempted to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the fire also sent the child’s mother and older sibling to the hospital.

Officials identified the 3-year-old child who died as Kaiden Strubberg.

“Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy. Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “This was a tough day for everyone.”

Authorities said their investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
Pamela Evette goes up against Tally Parham Casey in Lieutenant Governor Debate
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff
FILE - The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state...
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Outrage erupts at Los Angeles Council meeting over racist remarks