Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit

Lawsuits filed on Tuesday brought new allegations against the cheer organizations
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today.

Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in Tennessee.

According to officials, these new lawsuits represent three victims, one male and two females, and bring allegations against a new coach.

The new lawsuit alleges sex abuse but also claims that young athletes were exposed and desensitized to drugs and alcohol by the system.

One of the victims alleges in the lawsuit said her coaches at Rockstar Cheer exposed her to a pattern of drug use, gross intoxication and sexual abuse while she competed for the team.

“Every new survivor comes with a new horror story,” said attorney Jessica Fickling. “In addition to the alcohol, drugs and abuse, the common link is that this wasn’t a secret to the people in charge. The fact that no one in authority took any action to protect these children is inexcusable.”

In response to the new lawsuits, Varsity Brands released the following statement.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families. Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in the complaints. We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior. We are committed to supporting survivors and their pursuit of justice against those individuals responsible. Alongside all those who love cheer as much as we do, we will keep listening, learning, and championing safety and security to best protect children in this sport.”

