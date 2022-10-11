C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators.

Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified. The school is on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

🚨Additional #ColumbiaPDSC officers are safeguarding @CAJHornets both inside & outside after a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has NOT occurred. Tracking down the threat origin & working w/@RichlandOne to protect students & staff. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 11, 2022

There are also additional CPD officers on campus.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

