C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post

Threat not believed to be credible
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators.

Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified. The school is on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

There are also additional CPD officers on campus.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

