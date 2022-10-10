SkyView
Soda City Live: A Sun for my Son fashion show to honor mothers of slain children

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fashion can be used in a creative way to artistically express oneself and it can be very therapeutic.

Model and mother Lolita Frazier has used her love of fashion and the runway to uplift those who not only with their confidence but to help those to overcome trauma.

Her upcoming show “A Sun for My Sun” will honor mothers of murdered children to bring awareness to different forms of violence, and to give back to families directly impacted by tragedy that has claimed the life of a child or loved one.

The show will take place Sunday, October 16, at 6 p.m. at 1122 Lady Street.

Tickets are $35 to $250 Dollars depending on varying package deals and can be found here.

