Soda City Live: Stress relief with Halotherapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most spas offer facials and massages, but have you ever experienced “Halotherapy”? It’s a service offered by a local spa along with other unique services

Shvaas Spa talks about the benefits of Halotherapy or Himalayan Salt Therapy, the complimentary spa offers to

help first responders with stress reduction and community pranayama breath work classes.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.