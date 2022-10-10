Soda City Live: Jazz on the River weekly music event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down after a long workday or a midweek date idea, Jazz on the River is a free event that takes place each Thursday at West Columbia’s River Walk amphitheater.

This weekly event promises the amazing sound of Jazz music, Food, and Drinks.

