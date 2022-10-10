Soda City Live: 18th annual Palladium Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ Fundraising event

SkyView
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to enjoy a night filled with the sound of bluegrass music and the mouthwatering taste of Carolina barbeques for the Palladium’s 18th Annual bluegrass, bidding, and BBQ fundraising event hosted by Historic Columbia.

The 18th Annual Palladium Bluegrass, Bidding, and BBQ fundraising event will take place at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens Thursday, October 13, with proceeds going towards vital preservation and advocacy work for Historic Columbia.

Click here for more details.

