Ridge View High School student arrested after knife found at school

Ridge View High School
Ridge View High School(WIS Archive)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridge View High School student is facing charges Monday after a knife was found by investigators.

School administrators were investigating the 16-year-old student on a separate, unrelated incident when a knife was found during a search. The teen is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and was released to his parents.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

