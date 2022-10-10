Ridge View High School student arrested after knife found at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridge View High School student is facing charges Monday after a knife was found by investigators.

School administrators were investigating the 16-year-old student on a separate, unrelated incident when a knife was found during a search. The teen is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and was released to his parents.

