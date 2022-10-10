SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Columbia.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Drive in Northeast Columbia for a welfare check.

Inside the home, deputies found a man and a woman who both appeared to have gunshot wounds. The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Ivery
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
Police Lights
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Missing Richland County children found safe
Elexus James
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- A few spotty showers today with cooler temperatures
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 10.1 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices creep up more than 10 cents over past week
A woman's death has sparked protests around the globe against the Iranian government.
Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country