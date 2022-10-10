Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Columbia.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Drive in Northeast Columbia for a welfare check.

Inside the home, deputies found a man and a woman who both appeared to have gunshot wounds. The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

