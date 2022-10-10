SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont died after he crashed into a cow while speeding, which caused him to wreck, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre was speeding on Route 105 Sunday night in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow standing in the roadway.

A 30-year-old passenger was in his car at the time and said he was doing more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed.

WCAX reports a nurse rushed in to help St. Pierre and told 911 dispatchers that he died at the scene. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash and authorities are looking for the animal’s owner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Ivery
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
Police Lights
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home

Latest News

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Tristan Lanford, 11
Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Lexington
Dr. Tracy Dunn
Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands