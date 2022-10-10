Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and is likely on a scooter. Anyone with information on his location is being asked to call 803-359-6260.

LPD is searching for Tristan Lanford, age 11, as he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early this afternoon.



He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and is possibly on his scooter.



If you have seen him or have information about his whereabouts, call 803-359-6260. pic.twitter.com/yq5HQjSRrw — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 10, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.