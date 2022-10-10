Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Atlantic Beach police chief confirmed that Horry County police officers were in the area to execute search warrants in connection to two murders.

On Monday afternoon, officers were seen blocking 30th Avenue South from Highway 17 to the beach during the investigation.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson said one of the murders happened in the Columbia area. It’s not clear where the second one took place. Details on the murders have not been released at this time.

Robinson added that a person was taken into custody at the Dewitt Apartments by the Horry County Police Department. He said that the name would have to be released by HCPD.

Horry County police said that people in the area will see a heavy police presence for a bit.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to take a different route.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

