Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country

On Sunday afternoon, people gathered to protest at Pearl Street Park.
A woman's death has sparked protests around the globe against the Iranian government.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voices across Charlotte continue to join the international chorus calling for change in Iran.

This weekend, people gathered at a protest in midtown Charlotte at Pearl Street Park.

The movement, condemning the Islamic regime in power, erupted after Iran’s morality police were accused of killing a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, for not wearing her hijab correctly.

Everyone standing up against Iran’s government wants the women there to have what we have in the U.S.: freedom.

“Another girl, Nika, she got killed and she was 16 and I’m 16 so it just feels really sad that that’s happening in my country,” said Maryam Sayadi Sanani, who lives in Charlotte and has family in Iran.

“Maybe the next girl, woman killed, is my sister, is my friend. Who knows who is next?” asked another protester, Malahat Hamedfar.

Many at the protest said it’s their responsibility to tell this story and are asking you to get involved.

A shared post, a call to a political leader, even a quick Google search yourself makes a difference and sheds a light.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

