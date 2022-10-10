LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found evidence of a shooter that day.

Students and staff went through evacuation and lockdown during the response. Sheriff Leon Lott said they believed the calls were part of a TikTok challenge. SC Governor Henry McMaster said he was briefed on the incident and that it was believed the calls were originating from outside the United States.

Roughly three minutes of audio was released by RCSD. It includes dialogue from a caller telling 9-1-1 dispatchers that a student had been shot. The caller repeats their information and tells dispatchers his name is “Robert Paul.”

