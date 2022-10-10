SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Expect rain in the area this week as a front crosses the area

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Partly Sunny and dry weather is expected Tuesday
  • We are tracking rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a front gets closer and crosses the area
  • Morning lows will start in the 50s this week and warm up to the mid and upper 70s, the warmest day is Thursday with a high of 80.
  • In the tropics, we are watching quite conditions
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Expect clouds at times Monday night and Tuesday but dry conditions.

Starting Wednesday a front will approach the area from the west and bring an increased chance of rain to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Wednesday expect a few light showers in the morning and scattered stronger downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will bring showers and isolated downpours into the evening.

In the tropics we are watching, quite conditions, for now.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Mid 70s with mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Upper 70s with scattered showers, Rain Chance 40%

Thursday: Highs around 80 with a 60% chance for periods of rain

Friday: Highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

