FIRST ALERT- Expect rain in the area this week as a front crosses the area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Partly Sunny and dry weather is expected Tuesday

We are tracking rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a front gets closer and crosses the area

Morning lows will start in the 50s this week and warm up to the mid and upper 70s, the warmest day is Thursday with a high of 80.

In the tropics, we are watching quite conditions

First Alert Summary

Expect clouds at times Monday night and Tuesday but dry conditions.

Starting Wednesday a front will approach the area from the west and bring an increased chance of rain to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday expect a few light showers in the morning and scattered stronger downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will bring showers and isolated downpours into the evening.

In the tropics we are watching, quite conditions, for now.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Mid 70s with mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Upper 70s with scattered showers, Rain Chance 40%

Thursday: Highs around 80 with a 60% chance for periods of rain

Friday: Highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies

