Deputies search for missing, endangered woman

Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered.

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.

Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say because of recent behavior reported by family members, Wolfe is considered “endangered.”

If you see her, call 911 or 843-873-5111.

