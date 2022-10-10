SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School

Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting.
Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting.(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday.

RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Ivery
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
Police Lights
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Missing Richland County children found safe

Latest News

Tristan Lanford, 11
Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Lexington
Dr. Tracy Dunn
Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government
Horry County police have a road blocked in connection to a multi-agency investigation in...
Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms
Deputies investigating death in Inman
Coroner: Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County