Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday.

RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting.

ALERT: Deputies are on campus at Lower Richland High after receiving ONE call of a shooting. There is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER on campus. NO evidence of a shooting at all. — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 10, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.