SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner: Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner’s office said they were working to notify family members and more details about the five individuals will be released later.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Ivery
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
Police Lights
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
Lance Michael Alberti
Inmate escapes jail overnight in Sumter County
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Missing Richland County children found safe

Latest News

Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
wis
FIRST ALERT- A few spotty showers today with cooler temperatures
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO