COMET announces death of Interim CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins.

Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning.

Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021, according to officials.

“We are saddened at this very unexpected loss, as so many of us just had conversations with him in recent days and were making future plans together,” said Board Chair, Allison Terracio. “Derrick was not only the CEO of the COMET, he had been a Board member and Board Chair, and we all knew him not only professionally but also personally. He will be missed.”

LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer will take over until the Board of Directors reaches a decision.

