Columbia High School student arrested, gun found in book bag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Monday after a gun was found in their book bag.

A 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry. Investigators said they are not releasing his identity because of his age.

School administrators were notified the student had a gun and found the loaded gun in his bag during a search. The gun and student were handed over to School Resource Officers. The student is booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

