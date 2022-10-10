SkyView
Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government

Dr. Tracy Dunn
Dr. Tracy Dunn(Benedict College)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday it received a $525,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $47 million nationwide to organizations in support of technology entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic growth through the Build to Scale program.

The college will use the money to launch a state-wide investment program for minorities in the early stages of entrepreneurship in SC.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College said, “We are primed to contribute to South Carolina’s innovation ecosystem in a powerful way. Benedict looks forward to working with our partners across the state who are supporting this project including the South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina Research Authority, and HI Mark Capital.”

Dr. Tracy Dunn, Dean of the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship said, “This EDA Build to Scale Grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce is significant because it allows us to expand the reach of our work to envelop the state, and more importantly, it includes a pathway for our women and minority early-stage companies in South Carolina to secure capital to grow their businesses.”

