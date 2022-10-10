SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home, and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner’s office said they were working to notify family members, and more details about the five individuals will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Ivery
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
Police Lights
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Missing Richland County children found safe

Latest News

Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday...
Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
wis
FIRST ALERT- A few spotty showers today with cooler temperatures