Police searching for two suspects in Lexington apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Lexington Police Department are searching for two men after a shooting Sunday.

Around noon the department said they were at the scene at the Old Mill Apartments on East Main St. Investigators said a man had been shot and taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Two men dressed in black clothing were said to have left the area. Police said the site is now safe but will be under investigation for several hours. Anyone with information on the shooting or with surveillance video is being asked to contact the department at 803-359-6260.

…the area. The area is now safe and investigators will be on this scene for several hours.



If apartment residents have security video, witnessed the incident, or have information and not already talked to investigators, please contact Detective Taylor at 803-359-6260. pic.twitter.com/QuHn1cadmI — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 9, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.