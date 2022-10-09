SkyView
Police searching for two suspects in Lexington apartment shooting

Sunday the Lexington Police Department said they were investigating after a shooting.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Lexington Police Department are searching for two men after a shooting Sunday.

Around noon the department said they were at the scene at the Old Mill Apartments on East Main St. Investigators said a man had been shot and taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Two men dressed in black clothing were said to have left the area. Police said the site is now safe but will be under investigation for several hours. Anyone with information on the shooting or with surveillance video is being asked to contact the department at 803-359-6260.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

