Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

Elexus James
Elexus James(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday.

Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Investigators said her family is concerned because it is unusual not to hear from her. Anyone with information about her location is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

