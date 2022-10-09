SkyView
Police searching for missing Sumter man

Chad Gregory Head, 54
Chad Gregory Head, 54(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man Saturday evening after a vehicle went into a pond.

Investigators said they’re concerned for the well-being of Chad Gregory Head, 54 of Brogdon St. Head was last seen walking near Second Mill Pond on Pinewood Rd. First responders were sent to the area at around 6 p.m. after reports of a vehicle being released into the pond.

Anyone with information about his location is being asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or by dialing 911 in an emergency.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

