Police search for missing teen in Sumter

Kaylee Mickens,14
Kaylee Mickens,14(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing teen girl.

Kaylee Mickens, 14, was last seen Friday morning when she was dropped off at school. She never returned home on Corbett Street. Investigators said she has previously run away from home.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked call the department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

