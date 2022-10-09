SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested after pursuit that lead to crash in Richland County

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital.

On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road. When deputies approached the vehicle, they smelled what they believed to be marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled after deputies made contact, leading them on a pursuit. During the pursuit, two deputies collided with each other, causing one to be sent to the hospital, according to officials.

The suspect was identified as Eugene Ivery III, 30. Ivery ultimately pulled over and was arrested without incident. Sheriff Leon Lott said Ivey is out on bond for a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a woman in 2018.

In the car, deputies found a large amount of marijuana and that Ivery had a suspended license.

Ivery is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

“Ivery has a lengthy history of violent crime,” Sheriff Lott said. “This is yet another example of catch and release. If he were behind bars where he should be, he wouldn’t be endangering the public and my deputies by fleeing. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is a danger to the public and maybe they will keep him in jail this time.”

Ivery was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Richland Two
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
CPD released this surveillance photo Friday evening on social media.
CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in deadly Ripplemeyer shooting
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Richland Co. officials search for two missing children
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks

Latest News

Chad Gregory Head, 54
Police searching for missing Sumter man
Calvin Corley, 72
Elderly man missing from Columbia found safe
Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in...
Clemson leads Boston College 10-3 at halftime
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler for the weekend with 70s