Man arrested after pursuit that lead to crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital.

On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road. When deputies approached the vehicle, they smelled what they believed to be marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled after deputies made contact, leading them on a pursuit. During the pursuit, two deputies collided with each other, causing one to be sent to the hospital, according to officials.

The suspect was identified as Eugene Ivery III, 30. Ivery ultimately pulled over and was arrested without incident. Sheriff Leon Lott said Ivey is out on bond for a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a woman in 2018.

In the car, deputies found a large amount of marijuana and that Ivery had a suspended license.

Ivery is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

“Ivery has a lengthy history of violent crime,” Sheriff Lott said. “This is yet another example of catch and release. If he were behind bars where he should be, he wouldn’t be endangering the public and my deputies by fleeing. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is a danger to the public and maybe they will keep him in jail this time.”

Ivery was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

