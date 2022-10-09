Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.

Witnesses and surveillance video are being reviewed in the investigation.

