SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.

Witnesses and surveillance video are being reviewed in the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Missing Richland County children found safe
HNN File
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks
Deputies search for woman accused of pepper-spraying store clerk
Deputies search for teen accused of pepper-spraying store clerk
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, "“Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children."
Drug bust in Orangeburg County seizes candy laced with drugs, firearms and marijuana

Latest News

Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
Clemson Tigers
Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3
wis
FIRST ALERT - After several dry days, clouds and a few showers will move in this week
Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in...
Clemson defeats Boston College 31-3