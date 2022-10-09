Inmate escapes jail overnight in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped the SCSO Detention Center Sunday.

Staff at the center found Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail after an early morning inmate check on Oct. 9.

Alberti had originally been brought to the detention center after being arrested Oct. 7 on a shoplifting offense in Sumter. Investigators said he originally was held under a false name, his true identity was discovered during booking.

Staff confirmed he has an outstanding warrant on probation and applied a hold. He also was charged with providing a false identity and his bond was denied Saturday pending extradition.

Drones and K9s were used in the search of the wooded area behind the detention center. Dogs were able to locate discarded items belonging to Alberti but were unable to locate him.

SCSO said they called off the search Sunday afternoon after receiving information that the man had probably left the area. SCSO said they do not believe the residents in the area are in danger. They are coordinating with other agencies in the search and expect to have him back in custody soon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.