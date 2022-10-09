FIRST ALERT - After several dry days, clouds and a few showers will move in this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Partly Sunny and dry weather is expected today highs in the low 70s

We are tracking a slight chance of a shower Monday as a weak upper-level system crosses the area, Rain Chance 30%

Morning lows will start in the 50s this week and warm up to the mid and upper 70s.

In the tropics, we are watching Hurricane Julia as it makes landfall in Central America

First Alert Summary

Expect clouds at times today and cooler temperatures.

We are tracking a slight chance of a shower Monday morning as a weak upper-level system crosses the area, Rain Chance 30%. The best chance is in the eastern half of the viewing area

Dry skies will continue Monday afternoon until Wednesday with upper 70s and sunshine.

Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday and may linger into early Friday as a cold front nears the region.

In the tropics we are watching, Hurricane Julia, the track is westward throughout the Caribbean Sea into Central America around Nicaragua but Sunday.

Forecast Update

Sunday: 50s in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s

Monday: Sun & clouds with lows near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon

Tuesday: Upper 70s with mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Upper 70s again with mostly sunny skies

