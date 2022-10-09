SkyView
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

Police lights and caution tape.
Police lights and caution tape.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive.

Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.

A second person was also shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They were later released.

Fisher said this shooting is not related to a shooting at the Waffle House on South Lake Drive that happened overnight.

