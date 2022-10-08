Two people displaced after fire in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control.

RIGHT NOW: A house fire on the 5800 block of Token Street has been brought under control thanks to the work of our 3rd Shift crews.



Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 9:15 this morning. Heavy fire was seen coming from the front of the property upon our arrival. pic.twitter.com/PKOOC5kCpt — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 8, 2022

No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

