Two people displaced after fire in Richland County
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control.

No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

