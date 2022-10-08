“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks the 7-year anniversary of the thousand-year flooding that devastated areas across the Midlands.

The historic flooding cost millions of dollars in damages and 19 lives were lost. All of this was brought on by days of record-breaking rainfall of more than 20 inches of rain and more than fifteen dams failing.

This plot of land is where Shannon Habas home stood. She was a newlywed when the flood happened, and she and her husband spent a lot of time, energy, and money into making it their forever home.

“That part is really emotional for me. We thought we were okay, and we saw some of our neighbors being evacuated by boat.”

October 5th is a day that Shannon Habas will never forget. That’s when her and her neighbors had to be evacuated, some even by boat. Shannon tells me moments before that she actually waters rise up the street.

“And then all of a sudden it started coming up into our yard. So, our neighbors said, we’re going,” said Habas.

And within seconds of her husband’s call to leave their home, the flood waters began to gush into their yard. Already packed they began throwing their suitcases into their cars.

Habas, “I remember the firemen coming down our streets in about yelling in their horns, evacuate now. And a fireman came knocking on our door yelling at us get out now or you won’t be able to get out and we were like sir we’re trying to, and it was just stressful.”

Shannon and her husband left their home Sunday night around 9 while they and their animals made it out safely. It was another story for their house.

“We had only got a couple feet of water. It doesn’t sound like much, but then after you get in and start having to excavate everything from the carpet to the sheet rock it’s more than, you still lose your home it’s still not habitable,” said Habas.

But even while they lost something of great value to them, they still gained a hope in humanity.

Habas was able to salvage many of her family heirlooms like her grandmother’s China. After speaking with her today she says she still has her fears of severe flooding, but she wants to thank the entire City of Columbia and all of the people who stepped in to help.

Many areas in the midlands are still trying to rebuild and recover from the thousand-year flooding. Many of the structures that were destroyed include the Columbia Canal. Columbia water was able to secure 100 million dollars for infrastructural improvements which has been broken down into three major projects.

