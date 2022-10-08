Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning.

Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.

RCSD deputies and Serve and Connect representatives were also in attendance.

“We may not be making huge changes today but I think showing the residents of this area that all of these groups care enough to invest time in their neighborhood makes a huge difference,” Captain Brewton said. “Bringing these different groups together was a huge success and I’m so proud of this community and proud to be the Captain of this region. Residents need to understand that the deputies care and want to see this area improve and succeed.”

