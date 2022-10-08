SkyView
Richland Co. officials search for two missing children

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children.

Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from Wynette Way and Fore Avenue, respectively.

Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday...
Kobe Jackson, 11, (left) and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, (right) both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from Wynette Way and Fore Avenue, respectively.(RCSD)

The boys are not related but are believed to be together and left their homes around the same time, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

