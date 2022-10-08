Deputies search for teen accused of pepper-spraying store clerk

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teen accused of pepper-spraying a store clerk.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets.

The victim told investigators that she had denied the female suspect sale of tobacco due to her age.

After the assault, the suspect got into a black Nissan Maxima and left the scene. According to an incident report, the suspect was wearing green shorts, a white hoodie and a mask.

If you have any information, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

