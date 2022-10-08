SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Water soliciting debt for capital improvements

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia voted to approve the second reading of an $85,000,000 bond ordinance requested from Columbia Water during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Clint Shealy, assistant city manager of Columbia Water, says the bond issuance was considered during a rate study for fiscal year 2021-22. Simultaneously, a rate increase of 5.02% was effective July 1, 2021.

“You’re looking at what was contemplated to be a $120,000,000 list of projects. We cash-funded some of that work. But now they’re mature enough to go to the streets, to go to construction,” said Shealy on Friday.

These projects include the construction of a $45,000,000 alternate water supply house on Broad River. This, as well as a comprehensive waterline replacement of 80-year-old pipes in Rosewood.

“We have committed to doing these projects in our capital improvement program... we’re going to sell debt to fund the rest of that work. We don’t sell that debt until we absolutely need those dollars to execute.”

The incoming bond ordinance will not affect the current cost of water and sewage. However, city council members say rate increases are expected next fiscal year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77

Latest News

Columbia Water soliciting debt for capital improvements
“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation
An image from the 1000-year-flood
“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, "“Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children."
Drug bust in Orangeburg County seizes candy laced with drugs, firearms and marijuana