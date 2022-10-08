Columbia Police searching for missing elderly man
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a man missing since Monday, Oct. 3. CPD said they’re asking the public for help finding 72-year-old Calvin Corley.
Investigators say he has a medical condition that needs attention.
🚨Missing Person. Help #ColumbiaPDSC SVU investigators find 72-yr-old Calvin Corley. His family hasn’t heard from him since Monday. His medical condition needs attention. Corley wears a golf or military vet cap. Likely driving the car in the pic - an ‘84 Mercedes-Benz 300 series. pic.twitter.com/2YezIDPgRk— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 8, 2022
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.