Columbia Police searching for missing elderly man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a man missing since Monday, Oct. 3. CPD said they’re asking the public for help finding 72-year-old Calvin Corley.

Investigators say he has a medical condition that needs attention.

🚨Missing Person. Help #ColumbiaPDSC SVU investigators find 72-yr-old Calvin Corley. His family hasn’t heard from him since Monday. His medical condition needs attention. Corley wears a golf or military vet cap. Likely driving the car in the pic - an ‘84 Mercedes-Benz 300 series. pic.twitter.com/2YezIDPgRk — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 8, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.