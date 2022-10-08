SkyView
Columbia Police searching for missing elderly man

Calvin Corley, 72
Calvin Corley, 72(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a man missing since Monday, Oct. 3. CPD said they’re asking the public for help finding 72-year-old Calvin Corley.

Investigators say he has a medical condition that needs attention.

