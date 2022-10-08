SkyView
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation

A $1500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect...
A $1500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation.

On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.

Investigators said that man was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Epps, of Sumter. A $1500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Information can be left with CCSO by calling 803-433-TIPS.

