Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation.

On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.

Investigators said that man was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Epps, of Sumter. A $1500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Information can be left with CCSO by calling 803-433-TIPS.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.