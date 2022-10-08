SkyView
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female

By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old.

Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022.

According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

The place where Brittney Funderburk lived.
The place where Brittney Funderburk lived.(WBTV)

She was at her home on Highway 207, in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, SC.

If you have seen her, please call the tip line at 843-287-0235 or Crime Stoppers at 888-284-6372.

