Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place at Segra Park

(KSWO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place in Segra Park Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina said they’re inviting residents of the Midlands to join them in the fight against the disease by participating in the walk.

The walk, presented locally by Prisma Health, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. Organizers said it will be located at 1640 Freed St. in Columbia. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m. The event is free to join.

The two-mile walk will honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s. “So many families in our community have deep roots in this cause, grown from their own experiences with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” said Cindy Alewine, President/CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association says in South Carolina over 95,000 people are living with the disease. The organization says nationwide more than six million Americans are afflicted, and a support network of 11 million friends and family members provides aid to people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

To register or for more information, click the link here.

