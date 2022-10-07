SkyView
Voter registration deadline nears ahead of November elections

File photo of voting stickers.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are reminding voters to get registered ahead of several deadlines as the November elections are right around the corner.

The deadline for in-person voter registration is Friday, October 7, and the online registration deadline is Sunday, October 9. Election offices close on Friday at 5 p.m. You can register to vote at scvotes.gov.

Voters have until Tuesday, October 11, to get their mail-in application postmarked, according to Chris Whitmire, Director of Public Information at the SC State Election Commission.

Whitmire says the deadline for mail-in is later because of post office hours and Columbus Day.

If you’ve moved counties, you must register in your new county. Whitmire is encouraging everyone to check their registrations to make sure their information, like their address, is correct.

Incorrect information can stall the voting process for you and poll managers.

To check your voter registration, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

