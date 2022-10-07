SkyView
Soda City Live: Success and Excellence Gala

Success and Excellence Gala
Success and Excellence Gala(Success and Excellence Gala)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Strategic planning, entrepreneurship, and education are the pillars of non-profit Strategic Entrepreneur Empowerment.

The organization will be hosting its third annual Success and Excellence Gala and fundraising event next weekend not only is it an opportunity to support local community initiatives, but it’s also an opportunity to highlight community leaders and influencers, network and learn.

SEE by Hannah Robinson on Scribd

The event will feature speakers, presentations, awards, networking, food, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the organization’s supported initiatives including the annual school supply drive and the Entrepreneur Empowerment scholarship for business students attending colleges and universities in the state of South Carolina.

The event is Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia. That address is 117 Ballard CT.

Tickets can be found here.

For more information about S.E.E. click here.

